Nvwm LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,860,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.45. 401,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,114. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

