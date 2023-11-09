Nvwm LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954,256. The firm has a market cap of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

