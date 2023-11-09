Nvwm LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

