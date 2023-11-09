Nvwm LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,063 shares of company stock worth $57,170,783 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $439.22. The stock had a trading volume of 914,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.08 and a 200-day moving average of $402.49. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

