Nvwm LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,216 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

