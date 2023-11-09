Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after purchasing an additional 735,316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after purchasing an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

