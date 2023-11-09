Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $236.31. 129,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.81 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,954. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

