Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.58. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

