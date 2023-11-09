Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,275 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in InMode by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $17,811,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 545,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,095. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

