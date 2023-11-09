Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of ON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. 2,428,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,518. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

