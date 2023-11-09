Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total value of $347,535.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,035.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $955,035.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $8,678,834. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE NOW traded up $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $631.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $632.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.