Nvwm LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

HON stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.97. 681,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

