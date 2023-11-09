Nvwm LLC Purchases 13,390 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,421,040,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,819. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

