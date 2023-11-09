Nvwm LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.98. 390,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,241. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.56 and its 200-day moving average is $305.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

