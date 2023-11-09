Nvwm LLC Purchases 4,312 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $360,204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 4,950,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727,363. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

