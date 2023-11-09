Nvwm LLC Purchases 504 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. 3,843,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

