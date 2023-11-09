Nvwm LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,338. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

