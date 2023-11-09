Nvwm LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM remained flat at $170.27 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

