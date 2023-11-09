Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 5,126,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

