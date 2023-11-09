Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $211.75. 292,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.00. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

