Nvwm LLC Reduces Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.2 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 52,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.