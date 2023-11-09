Nvwm LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,523. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.