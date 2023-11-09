Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

