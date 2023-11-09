Nvwm LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.12. The company had a trading volume of 410,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

