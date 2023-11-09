Nvwm LLC Sells 40,197 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,662. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

