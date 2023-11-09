Nvwm LLC Sells 45 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $4,730,825. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.76. 238,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,809. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $259.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

