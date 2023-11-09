Nvwm LLC Sells 513 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $21.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.89. 3,377,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.25 and its 200-day moving average is $499.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

