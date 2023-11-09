Nvwm LLC Sells 61 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $389.99. 563,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,804. The company has a market capitalization of $365.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

