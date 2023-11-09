Nvwm LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.62. 2,800,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.88. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

