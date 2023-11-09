Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 391,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,372. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

