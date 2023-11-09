Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 30,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Ocado Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

