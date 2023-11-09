Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.