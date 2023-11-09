Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON OOA opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.51. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.50 ($0.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.87.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

About Octopus AIM VCT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.