Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ODD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 18,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,963. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,503,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

