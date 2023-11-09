ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Earnings Results

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28, RTT News reports. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. ODP updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. ODP has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at ODP

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

