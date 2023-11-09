Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $41,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $390.15 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.49 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

