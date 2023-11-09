Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 5.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.89. 22,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 280,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,209 shares of company stock worth $1,309,326. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

