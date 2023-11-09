Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$86.00 and last traded at C$86.00. 223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.32.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

