ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.80 million-$37.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.40 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $6.74 on Thursday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,301 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $36,258.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,261,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $76,084.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,292 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,697.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,885 shares of company stock valued at $612,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON24 by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ON24 by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON24 by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

