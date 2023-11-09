ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Cut to $5.25

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $7.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.
STKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
