Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,231 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Ooma worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ooma stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

