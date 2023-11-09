Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Oportun Financial by 136.8% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 306,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

