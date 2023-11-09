Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.36. 1,884,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,657. The company has a market cap of $307.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

