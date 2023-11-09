Orange S.A. (ORAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32 on December 21st

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3205 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Orange has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orange has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 1,033.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 8,528.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orange by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 218,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orange by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 196,445 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

