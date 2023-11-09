OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

