O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Jay D. Burchfield Sells 1,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $973.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $980.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $926.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $931.70.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.