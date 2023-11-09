Organon & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OGN opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 478.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $131,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

