Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 5.6%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 101,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 317,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $952.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

