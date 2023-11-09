Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 164,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Oscar Health has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $33,356.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $302,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

