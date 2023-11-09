Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 14% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) were up 14% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 276,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,247,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

